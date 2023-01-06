CARDINALS SPILT: BOYS WIN THRILLER; GIRLS WIPED OUT

The Ell-Saline Cardinals spilt their games at home against Remington. The Ell-Saline girls were crushed 66-35, but the Cardinal boys came away with a hard fought three point win in the nightcap.

GIRLS:

The first 4:00 of the game was even. Ell-Saline even had a lead early on. However, the Broncos took control midway through the opening stanza and never looked back. Due to a 30 point lead by the Broncos, most of the 4th quarter was play with a continuous clock.

Led by senior Kaleigh O’Brien’s game high 24 points, Remington cruised to an easy victory. Junior Aja Spencer and freshman Emily O’Brien each added a dozen for the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Keala Wilson who was the only Cardinal in double digits with 11. Wilson was also the Next Tec Wireless Player of the game with the H & R Block of the Game going to junior Brin Hecker

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Remington 24 14 19 9 66

Ell-Saline 11 8 11 5 35

BOYS:

In a see-saw battle throughout a game that saw both teams lead at various time in each quarter, the Cardinals would finally prevail, 60-57.

Cardinal sophomore Garrison Zerger finished with 16 points, including a key free throw late in the game, and was named the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Sophomore Brogan Rowley had the H & R Block of the Game and also led all scorers with 18 points before fouling out. Cardinal junior Joe Hiechel also was disqualified due to 5 fouls. Remington lost two of their starters to fouls as well, seniors Sage Martin and Josiah Claassen. They were the leading scorers for the Broncos with 15 and 12 points respectively.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Remington 12 10 24 11 57

Ell-Saline 11 15 20 14 60

The Cardinal girls are now 2-5 on the season while the boys improved to 5-2. Both teams travel to the Air Capital next week to take on Wichita Classical.