Cardinals run away with a 62-25 win over Peabody

BROOKVILLE, Kan. – The Ell-Saline Cardinals host Peabody in a makeup game on Tuesday night. Both teams had lost scheduled contests due to COVID-19 previously in the season, so they put together the schedule makeup to fill each team’s 20-game schedule.

The Cardinals raced out to an early lead, forcing a large amount of turnovers, and making the most out of them. Ell-Saline led 21-6 after the first quarter, then Peabody switched to a 2-3 zone, which temporarily thwarted the Cardinals offense, holding them to just 9 points in the second quarter. But in the second half, Ell-Saline would fully adjust, and start to see the long-ball fall through the net.

As a team, Ell-Saline hit nine thees in the game, but made four in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 27 points after the third period, and from there they would coast to the win.

Marshall Johnson earned the NexTech Wireless Player of the Game honor, scoring a game-high 16 points, making three triples. Brogan Rowley earned the H&R Block of the Game award with a thunderous rejection that crashed off the baseline wall in the second quarter.

In all, Ell-Saline snapped its 7-game skid, and improved its record to 3-14 on the year. Peabody fell to 6-12 on the season with the loss.

The Cardinals will be back in action with a road contest on Friday at Sterling. Pregame will begin at 5:45pm and the girls will begin at 6pm with the boys at 7:30.