CARDINAL GIRLS REMAIN PERFECT; ELL-SALINE BOYS FALL

It was another close game for the Ell-Saline girls and another victory this time over Bennington, 42-36.

Meanwhile the Cardinal boys played great defense, but just couldn’t generate much offense in losing to the

Bulldogs 38-26.

GIRLS:

Despite trailing by as many as 9 points in the third quarter, the Lady Cardinals stormed back to win 42-36. It was the

third win of the season by 6 points or less for Ell-Saline.

Cardinal sophomore Bayleigh Schneider led all scorers with 11—the only player in double figures. Senior

Raynee Hardesty hit a big 4 th quarter trey on her way to 8 points for the evening.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by the 6 foot senior Olivia Lawson with 8 and junior Payten DeBold added 7.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

Bennington 8 – 15 – 5 – 8 – 36

Ell-Saline 7 – 12 – 13 – 10 – 42

BOYS:

It was a great defensive effort for the Ell-Saline boys, but the Cardinals could never get the offense in gear in a 12

point loss. Bennington held Ell-Saline to 2 points in the 1 st quarter and just 3 points in the 3 rd quarter.

6-6 Bennington sophomore Eli Lawson not only was the leading point getter in the game with 16, he was also a

mighty force on defense with numerous blocked shots and made life very difficult for the Cardinals when they

were able to get the ball inside. Senior Nate Ohlson helped the Bennington cause with 9 points.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by sophomore Marshall Johnson with 13—accounting for half of his team’s total

points. Freshman Brogan Rowley had three big blocks in the game, but was unable to score.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – FINAL

Bennington 10 – 12 – 8 – 8 – 38

Ell-Saline 2 – 10 – 3 – 11 – 26

Next up, the Cardinals travel to Ellinwood to take on the Eagles. The girls hope to get their fifth win in a row to

open the season while the boys will be looking to improve on their 1-3 record.