CARDINAL GIRLS NOW 5-0; ELL-SALINE BOYS LOSE THIRD IN A ROW

The Ell-Saline girls played their best game of the season Tuesday night routing the Ellinwood Eagles 61-43. Meanwhile the Cardinal boys got wiped out 69-24 in a game that was played with a running clock in the 4th quarter.

GIRLS:

Using a balanced scoring attack, Ell-Saline took control of the game midway through the 2nd quarter and cruised to an 18 point win.

Senior Raleigh Kramer, who had two sub-par games last week, rebounded in a big way leading the Cardinals with 21 points. Other players in double digits for Ell-Saline were fellow senior Sadie Bradley with 10 and sophomore Bayleigh Schneider also adding 10. Sophomores Ally Richards and Brin Hecker each contributed 9 points to the Cardinal cause.

The leading scorer in the game was Ellinwood junior Brittany Simpson who accounted for over 2/3rds of her team’s point with 30. Eagle junior Jayden Keith had 6.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ell-Saline 14 21 11 15 61

Ellinwood 10 14 10 9 43

BOYS:

Ellinwood All-State candidate junior Britton Dutton lived up to his pre-game billing and led the Eagles to a 45 point win.

Dutton scored 27 points while dishing out numerous assists. Junior Parker Scheck came off the bench to score 16. Senior Cody Zink and junior Koy Behnke were also in double digits with 11 and 10 points respectively.

To say Ell-Saline struggled on offense is to put it mildly. The Cardinals were held to single digit scoring in all four quarters. The one Ell-Saline bright spot was freshman Garrison Zerger who had a big night with 16 including three treys. Unfortunately, the Cardinals had only one other player, sophomore Joe Hiechel, with points from the field. Hiechel scored one 2-point basket. Ell-Saline’s leading scorer for the season, sophomore Marshall Johnson, was held to just 3 points all from the free throw line.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ell-Saline 2 9 5 8 24

Ellinwood 22 24 20 3 26

Next up, the undefeated Cardinal girls travel to the Air Capital to take on Wichita Independent on Thursday night. The boys, now 1-4 on the year, won’t play again until Friday night when they return home to take on Belle Plain. These games will be the last games in calendar year 2021 for the Cardinals.