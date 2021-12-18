CARDINAL BOYS FALL 71-58 IN FRUSTRATING LOSS AGAINST BELLE PLAINE

The Ell-Saline Cardinals fell behind by 14 points Friday night, battled back to get within 1, only to end up losing by 13.

After an evenly played first quarter that found Belle Plaine up 14-12, the Dragons outscored the Cardinals 21 to 11 in the second quarter to lead by a dozen at halftime.

Ell-Saline owned the third quarter putting up 19 points and holding the Dragons to 8. Early in the 4th quarter the Cardinals had multiple opportunities to take the lead only to have those chances disappear due to missed free throws and untimely turnovers. In the end it was a case of Belle Plaine’s experience being more than Ell-Saline’s youth could overcome.

The leading scorer in the game was Dragon junior Isaac Bible who lit up the scoreboard with 25 points. Senior Colton Brines had 13 and senior Parker Struve, who only played in the 2nd half, came off the bench to score 8.

For the second game in a row, freshman Garrison Zerger led the Cardinals in scoring with 15. Fellow freshman Brogan Rowley and sophomore Marshall Johnson each scored 12 for Ell-Saline.

The Cardinal boys go into the Christmas break with a record of 1-5. Meanwhile, the Ell-Saline girls wound up a perfect December with a record of 6-0 after a win at Wichita Independent on Thursday. Both teams will return to action on Tuesday, January 4th when they will host Inman.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 F

Belle Plaine 14 21 8 28 71

Ell-Saline 12 11 19 16 58

<iframe width=”100%” height=”300″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1179956695&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true”></iframe><div style=”font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;”><a href=”https://soundcloud.com/oddittenger” title=”Newsradio 1150 KSAL” target=”_blank” style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;”>Newsradio 1150 KSAL</a> · <a href=”https://soundcloud.com/oddittenger/ell-saline-boys-basketball-vs-belle-plaine-12-17-21″ title=”Ell Saline Boys Basketball Vs Belle Plaine 12 – 17 – 21″ target=”_blank” style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;”>Ell Saline Boys Basketball Vs Belle Plaine 12 – 17 – 21</a></div>