Police are reviewing video footage from a Salina gas station after a card skimmer was found on a pump.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, on Sunday around noontime, staff at the Petro Travel Center, 2125 North 9th Street discovered a card skimmer device attached to one of the gas pumps.

Police also found a second device that was attached to another fuel pump as well.

It’s still unknown at this time if any patron’s card or information has been compromised. The investigation is ongoing.