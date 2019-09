A traveler from Colorado is heading home without his high-end bicycle after spending the night in Salina.

Police say David Penhale, 74 of Snowmass spent the night at the Motel 6 located at 635 W. Diamond Drive on Sunday night.

When he walked out to his car Monday morning, his 2017 Santa Cruz bike was gone. The chain holding the $4,600 touring bicycle on his vehicle’s rack had been cut sometime overnight and the bike was removed.

Police have no suspects.