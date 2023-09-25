Car Was Towed and Burned

Authorities are trying to identify a car – and thus find the owner of a vehicle that was destroyed by fire on Monday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that it appears someone towed a Chevy Equinox to the 4100 block of S. Ohio and lit it.

A crew from Rural Fire Department #2 arrived on scene to douse the flames around 12:30am Monday morning.

Deputies say the heat destroyed the VIN number and the only part of the license plate that was legible is the last two letters, MT.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office