Car Thief’s Rapid Arrest

A Lindsborg woman walked out of work in Salina to discover her car was stolen.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Gayla Nelson clocked out at midnight to go home after working her shift at Walgreens located at 700 S. Broadway. Moments later she discovered her 1998 Honda CRV was gone.

She quickly reported the theft and only a few minutes elapsed before an officer on patrol spotted the stolen car and made a traffic stop in the 1600 block of W. Crawford.

Police arrested 40-year-old Dannyel Sutton-Feldkamp of Salina on charges that could include felony theft and driving on a suspended license.

Nelson told officers she had left the car keys in the cupholder of her unlocked Honda.

Dannyel Sutton-Feldkamp