Car Thief Sought

KSAL StaffJune 4, 2019

Salina Police are looking for a car thief who was caught on video.

According to Captain Paul Forrester officers were called to a home in the 500 block of W. Jewell after someone stole a 2008 Cadillac SRX from a driveway just after midnight on Monday.

Police say video from a home surveillance system in the neighborhood shows a white man riding a bicycle in the area. He then jumps into the Cadillac, backs out and drives away.

Police say the suspect is a white male, who is about 6-foot-1 inch tall and weighs around 170-pounds.

The owner told investigators she believes a spare key for the car was taken during a break in at her home over the weekend.

The vehicle, which is valued at $6,000 has Kansas tag 574 – HBZ and was spotted in the Wichita area on Monday afternoon.

