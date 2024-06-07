Car Thief Arrested

A suspected car thief is arrested after returning the vehicle to the victim’s home.

Salina Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Phoenix Leonard was taken into custody on Thursday after driving the missing car up to an apartment in the 2000 block of Hageman Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old female victim reported that her 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was stolen and that Leonard had entered her apartment during the overnight hours and taken the keys and the car. The victim told officers in the past she had allowed him access to the car but he was not given permission to take it again.

Leonard is now facing charges for aggravated burglary, vehicle theft and possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.