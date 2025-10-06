Car Theft Prevented

An alert neighbor helps thwart the theft of a vehicle on Saturday night.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, around 8pm the witness saw a man acting in a strange manner as he entered a 2025 Honda CRV. The person alerted police who arrived quickly and found 27-year-old Buddy Redding in the driver’s seat with the engine running.

The 67-year-old owner of the Honda had left the key fob in the seat – but told officers she did not know Redding and did not give him permission to drive the car.

He’s now facing charges that could include attempted theft and possession of marijuana.