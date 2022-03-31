Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 30 °

Car Stolen From Hotel

KSAL StaffMarch 31, 2022

An Amarillo man who is in Salina for work had his car taken over the course of Wednesday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., a blue 2020 Toyota Camry was stolen from the parking lot of Rodeway Inn, located at 3932 S. Ninth Street.

The owner, 32-year-old Jacob Galindo of Amarillo, went to work that afternoon and left the car at the hotel. When he returned from his shift, it was gone.

Galindo told police that he lost his keys the week prior, possibly in the hotel lot.

The vehicle has a Texas license plate reading NXX 9417 and is valued at $20,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Car Stolen From Hotel

An Amarillo man who is in Salina for work had his car taken over the course of Wednesday. Salina ...

March 31, 2022 Comments

KSU Salina Students Gain Real-World...

Top News

March 31, 2022

Emergency Accident Reporting Plan E...

Top News

March 31, 2022

Rock Shows Coming to Salina

Kansas News

March 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Stolen From Hotel
March 31, 2022Comments
Rock Shows Coming to Sali...
March 30, 2022Comments
Bowling Big For Littles
March 30, 2022Comments
Purple Passion for Fitzge...
March 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra