Car Stolen From Hotel

An Amarillo man who is in Salina for work had his car taken over the course of Wednesday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., a blue 2020 Toyota Camry was stolen from the parking lot of Rodeway Inn, located at 3932 S. Ninth Street.

The owner, 32-year-old Jacob Galindo of Amarillo, went to work that afternoon and left the car at the hotel. When he returned from his shift, it was gone.

Galindo told police that he lost his keys the week prior, possibly in the hotel lot.

The vehicle has a Texas license plate reading NXX 9417 and is valued at $20,000.