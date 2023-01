Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the thief who took it.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, someone entered the facility at Roselawn Mortuary located at 1910 E. Crawford and drove off in the company’s blue, 2012 Suzuki Vitara.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry into the building. The key fob was inside the vehicle which has Kansas license plate: 718 ECO.

The SUV is valued at $10,000.