Car Stolen, Couple Stranded

KSAL StaffSeptember 27, 2019

A couple from Georgia is stranded in Salina after their car was stolen – by the couple they were traveling with.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Devery Clarkson was staying at the Value Inn, 1640 W. Crawford with his girlfriend and two other companions.

Police say Clarkson went outside for a cigarette break and when he returned to his room, his wallet with about $1,300 in cash and car keys were gone. Running to the parking lot he discovered his gold, 2007 Nissan Sentra was also stolen.

Police believe the male and female suspects are headed to Colorado or California.

The car is valued at $3,000 and has Georgia tags: RTI 0060.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Car Stolen, Couple Stranded

