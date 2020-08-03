Salina, KS

Car Slams into TPEC

KSAL StaffAugust 3, 2020

Two adults were injured after the 1965 Pontiac LeMans they were riding in struck an exterior wall at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on Saturday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 51-year-old James Lininberger suffered a cut on his right ear and a scratch on his nose after he lost control of the vehicle.

Police say Lininberger accelerated while driving in the 800 block of the Midway and the pedal became stuck.

The LeMans hit the wall causing a gas line break at the event center.

His 47-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with a possible broken left leg and broken foot.

Lininberger was cited for exhibition of speed following the accident.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Car Slams into TPEC

