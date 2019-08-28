Car Scratch Fever

A vehicle parked in south Salina sustained damage.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of the vehicle, 55-year-old Alexander Lankhorst, Salina, called authorities after seeing a large scratch down the driver’s side door of his 2012 BMW X5.

Lankhorst told authorities that the damage to the vehicle occurred between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday. During that time, the car was parked in his driveway in the 1700 block of Eaglecrest.

Damage is listed at $1,000.

A witness told officers that a group of juvenile males could be responsible.