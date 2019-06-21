Salina, KS

Car Keyed Outside of Bar

Jeremy BohnJune 21, 2019

A Salina woman had her vehicle damaged by what appears to be a key outside of a downtown Salina bar.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the damage occurred between 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 1 p.m. on Thursday at Big Nose Kate’s, 121 N. Santa Fe.

The vehicle, a 2008 Chevy Impala, was parked outside of the bar. It had damage all down the side from the trunk to the passenger front door from what appears to be a key. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

The victim mentioned a few potential suspects to officers.

