Car Hits Woman on Bike

KSAL StaffSeptember 14, 2022

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries after she was hit by a car Tuesday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 30-year-old Salina woman was riding south on Ohio and was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old Salina man. Police say the driver was pulling out of a parking lot in the 1100 block of South Ohio and struck the woman with the front end of his 2011 Ford Fusion.

The woman suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to the bicyclist.

