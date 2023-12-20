Car Hits South Salina Home

A Salina man lost control of his car after suffering a medical condition early Tuesday.

Police Sergeant Chad McCary tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 100 block of Stack Avenue after a car crashed into a house.

Police say around 6:45am a 36-year-old male driver was southbound in the 300 block of S. Ohio and went off the roadway, hit an Evergy Power pole before running through a fence and then smashed into the side of the house. Two houses on the block were without power for a time due to the crash.

The driver suffered an ankle injury. His 2012 Ford Fusion was towed from the scene.