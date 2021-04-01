Car Hits Home and Flees, Suspect Later Cited

No one is hurt after a vehicle rams in to a home, damages property and then leaves the scene. Salina Police later found the driver responsible and cited him.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a home at 810 W. Prescott was damaged when a vehicle failed to negotiate a left hand turn on to Prescott and hit the home at 2:20 a.m. Thursday. The car hit a one of the walls of the residence and caused it to be cracked and partially caved in. Also destroyed from the wreck is a flag pole and a wheelchair ramp.

No one was injured, but the vehicle left the scene.

Officers were able to track the fluid leak from the vehicle to the area of Franklin and Seneca, but didn’t locate the vehicle. Later in the shift, authorities found the unoccupied suspect vehicle located near Foxboro and Schilling. They then tracked down the driver, 31-year-old Thomas Cole, Salina, at his address, 1314 Kingston Dr. He is cited in the crash.

The resident of the home that is damaged is 61-year-old Glenda Eidet. There is no damage estimate at this time. Meanwhile, Cole’s 2008 Honda Civic sustained major front end damage in the wreck.