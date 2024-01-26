Car Hits Building, Driver Killed

A woman was killed Friday after she suffered a medical emergency and crashed her car into a Walmart store in a South Central Kansas community.

According to the Newton Police Department, just before noon Friday a car crashed into the Walmart on South Kansas Avenue. The car crashed through the vision center area.

Newton Fire/EMS responded and personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Walmart was evacuated because of structural damage to the building. City of Newton code enforcement has ordered the building to remain closed until the building can be evaluated by a structural engineer.