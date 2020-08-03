Car Goes on Wild Ride

Two people from Utah were fortunate to avoid serious injury when they went on a wild ride in a single vehicle crash along Intestate 70 east of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Fusion was headed east on the interstate when it left the road and went into the median. The car struck a paved crossing and went airborne. It over-turned at least one time before coming to rest on its wheels in the median.

The driver and the passenger, both from Kaysville, Utah, were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along Interstate 70 about a mile west of the Solomon exit.