Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 57 °

Car Goes on Wild Ride

Todd PittengerAugust 3, 2020

Two people from Utah were fortunate to avoid serious injury when they went on a wild ride in a single vehicle crash along Intestate 70 east of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Fusion was headed east on the interstate when it left the road and went into the median. The car struck a paved crossing and went airborne. It over-turned at least one time before coming to rest on its wheels in the median.

The driver and the passenger, both from Kaysville, Utah, were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along Interstate 70 about a mile west of the Solomon exit.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Volunteers Sought For Mask Effort

A Salina man who has made it his mission to make masks for the most vulnerable needs a little help i...

August 3, 2020 Comments

Car Goes on Wild Ride

Top News

August 3, 2020

White Sox Sweep Royals

Sports News

August 2, 2020

Troopers Inspecting School Buses

Kansas News

August 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Troopers Inspecting Schoo...
August 2, 2020Comments
Stuff the Bus Effort Plan...
August 2, 2020Comments
11 New Saline County COVI...
July 31, 2020Comments
Area School Districts Lay...
July 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH