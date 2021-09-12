Salina, KS

Car Goes Airborne, Driver Hurt

Todd PittengerSeptember 12, 2021

A driver was hurt when his car went airborne and crashed in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Mario Arias from Great Bend was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry headed north on K-156 Highway. He lost control, went off the north side of the road, and into a field access drive. The car became airborne, struck the north ditch and came to a rest facing south.

Arias, who was not buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Saturday in Ellsworth County, on K-156 Highway at the 149 mile marker just west of Ave U.

