The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car dolly from a rental business.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between November 18 of last year and February 28, someone stole a two wheeled car dolly from Penske Rentals located at 575 E. Water Well Road.

Deputies say the 2008 Demco model is worth $1,000 and has unit number 999 7277 printed on the side.