Car Dealer’s 20k Loss in Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after a vehicle was stolen from an auto dealer.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday evening at 6:30pm someone entered Salina Used Cars, 833 E. Crawford and stole an employees car plus a high-end diagnostic tool.

Police say a $4,000 Snap-on vehicle code reader was taken along with 2002 Honda S2000. The burglar also removed a lock box that contained 19 sets of chipped keys and key fobs for vehicles on the lot.

Thieves also shattered the driver’s window on a 2005 Chevy Silverado and damaged the steering column after tying to start the vehicle with a screwdriver.

The stolen Honda 2-door sports car is purple with Kansas tag: 278 LYU.

Police say there is no sign of forced entry into the shop’s office. Total loss and damage is listed at $20,500.