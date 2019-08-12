Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 70 °

Car Dealer’s 20k Loss in Burglary

KSAL StaffAugust 12, 2019

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after a vehicle was stolen from an auto dealer.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday evening at 6:30pm someone entered Salina Used Cars, 833 E. Crawford and stole an employees car plus a high-end diagnostic tool.

Police say a $4,000 Snap-on vehicle code reader was taken along with 2002 Honda S2000. The burglar also removed a lock box that contained 19 sets of chipped keys and key fobs for vehicles on the lot.

Thieves also shattered the driver’s window on a 2005 Chevy Silverado and damaged the steering column after tying to start the vehicle with a screwdriver.

The stolen Honda 2-door sports car is purple with Kansas tag: 278 LYU.

Police say there is no sign of forced entry into the shop’s office. Total loss and damage is listed at $20,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Car Dealer’s 20k Loss in Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after a vehicle was stolen from an auto dealer. ...

August 12, 2019 Comments

KWU Women’s Soccer Picked to ...

Sports News

August 12, 2019

KWU Men’s Soccer Picked to Fi...

Sports News

August 12, 2019

Volleyball Picked to Finish Second ...

Sports News

August 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Dealer’s 20k Lo...
August 12, 2019Comments
Motorist Alert: School St...
August 12, 2019Comments
Last Hurrah of Summer
August 11, 2019Comments
The Little Band That Coul...
August 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH