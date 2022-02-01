Car Dealer Raises $125,000 for Car Museum

A Salina car dealer has helped to raise $125,000 for a new car museum which is set to open this month.

According to Long McArthur Ford, $125,000 was raised for The Garage Car Museum in Salina during one of the most well-known automobile auctions in the world. A 2021 Shelby GT500 Mustang was auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s during a recently completed auction in Phoenix, Arizona, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the museum in Salina. The brand new Mustang was donated by Long McArthur Ford.

Long McArthur Ford President, North McArthur, said “I’m so happy that we are able to support the Salina community. This community has supported us for over 70 years. The Garage Car Museum will be an incredible addition to Salina, Ks, and will bring in tens of thousands of people from all over the nation.”

Salina native, Thatcher Keast, Son of Duane and Angie Keast, is an Auction Coordinator and Car Specialist for RM Sotheby’s and coordinates automotive auctions all over the world. “I’m excited to be a part of bringing a world class automotive museum to Salina.” Thatcher said.

Ashley McArthur, Director of Advertising and Public Relations for Long McArthur Ford, acknowledged that this “would not have been possible without the assistance of Thatcher Keast and the team at RM Sotheby’s.”

The Garage Automotive Museum located at 134 S. 4th Street will be Salina’s newest addition to the Downtown Revitalization Project. The Garage is a $7 million, 40,000 square foot, world class automotive museum. The museum is home to the KKOA Hall of Fame and the Salina Cross Roads Car Experience. “The funds donated by the Long McArthur Family will allow our team of professionals to educate people from all over the world through interactive and entertaining simulators, to create a gathering place for automotive enthusiasts, and to encourage the restoration and preservation of automotive treasures.” said Michelle Peck, the Executive Director of The Garage.

The Garage Car Museum will officially open to the public on Thursday, February 11th, 2022 at 10:00 am. For more information on The Garage Car Museum, visit www.thegaragesalina.org

(photos courtesy Long McArthur)