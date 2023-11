A Salina man was cited for inattentive driving after he lost control of a Lincoln Town Car and hit a tree.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Christian Dimaplas and his 19-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital after an accident on Monday night around 11:15pm.

Police say the car left the roadway on a curve while traveling north on Faith Drive. Both occupants suffered non-life threatening injuries.