A Salina woman was not seriously hurt when she crashed her car into a house.

Police say the 88-year old Salina woman hit the gas instead of the brake pedal in her 2011 Hyundai Elantra, destroying the deck attached to a home in the 1600 block of W. Republic.

The woman suffered minor injuries and and was transported to the hospital to be checked on. No one inside the home was hurt.