Car Crashes During Pursuit

Todd PittengerAugust 3, 2022

A driver and his passenger were both hurt when they crashed while fleeing law enforcement in Dickinson County on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 BMW was actively fleeing and eluding. The car left the roadway and vaulted over Jeep Road, coming to rest on the West side of Jeep Road.

The driver, 35 year old Joseph Hernandez and his passenger 34 year old Maria Hernandez were both transported to the hospital in Abilene with suspected minor injures. Both are from Fort Collins, Colorado.

The crash happened at around 10:15 Tuesday morning along I 70 in Dickinson County.

