Car Crashes During Pursuit

Todd PittengerDecember 12, 2022

A driver was transproted to a hospital when a car he was driving crashed and caught fire  during a high speed pursuit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Avalon was eastbound on K 244 Highway in Geary County fleeing law enforcement. The car failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a guard rail. It overturned into a ditch and caught fire.

The driver, identified as  43-year-old Brad Briand of Junction City, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City complaining of pain.

The chase and crash happened Sunday during the noon hour on K 244 Highway in Geary County, south of Milford Lake at milepost 3.

