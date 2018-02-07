Salina, KS

Car Crashes During High Speed Pursuit

Todd PittengerFebruary 7, 2018

A man from Idaho was injured when he crashed on Interstate 70 while being pursed by law enforcement.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol 28-year-old Robert Austin Moore from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was being pursued by troopers. He was headed west.

When a trooper threw stop sticks, Moore attempted to avoid them, lost control, left the road, and rolled. His came to rest in the ditch.

Moore, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 5:35 Tuesday evening, 8.3 miles west of the I-70 / 135 Junction.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

