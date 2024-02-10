Car Crashes During Chase

A driver was injured when he crashed while fleeing law enforcement in Riley County Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Moses Allen of Manhattan was driving a 2020 Kia Forte, being pursued by Geary County Deputies. The chase was headed east on K 18 Highway near milepost 182 when he control and struck both the right side and the left side of a bridge wall. The car came to a rest in the center median.

Allen, who was not buckled up, was transported to Stormont Vail-Flint Hills hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash during the chase happened Friday night at 9:51 on K 18 Highway five miles Southwest of Manhattan in Riley County.