A Salina man was transported to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while driving a car.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 22-year-old was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion in the 900 block of 5th Street Friday evening, became incapacitated, hit a parked 2014 Chevy Spark and then careened into a house.

No one else was injured. The Ford had extensive front end damage.

The man was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment around 8:30pm on Friday night.