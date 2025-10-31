Car Crash Causes Flooding inside Kenwood Hall

Damage estimates are underway after a driver lost control and smashed through the south wall at Kenwood Hall.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 1am Friday morning, an 18-year-old driver was doing donuts in the parking lot, lost control of her Saturn SUV and hit a dumpster and the building.

The crash impacted the plumbing in a restroom and caused some flooding as well.

The driver was ticketed for reckless driving. Her 17-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with a possible wrist injury.

Kenwood Hall is located at 730 Bob Flaherty Drive and is part of the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center.