Car Crashes and Flips

A medical issue could have played a role in a two car crash in Salina on Sunday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 28-year-old Salina woman lost control of her 2015 Subaru Legacy on Sunday morning and crashed into a 2023 Toyota Camry that was parked near the intersection of Armory Road and Clark.

Police say her car flipped after hitting the Camry and landed on its side. The woman was transported to the hospital where she told officers she could not remember the accident but only her trip to McDonalds before hand. Both damaged vehicles were towed from the scene.

She was cited for inattentive driving and driving on a suspended license.