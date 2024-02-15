Car Clocked at 151 MPH

The state of Kansas is seeing more drivers excessively speeding, and law enforcement is making a concentrated effort to bring awareness to it.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, since 2020 troopers have seen record numbers of speeders. In 2022, the highway patrol wrote 1,237 tickets to people driving over 100 miles per hour in a portion of north-central and northwest Kansas.

Trooper Ben Gardner reported via social media Thursday a car was stopped along I 70 in Saline County driving 76 mph over the speed limit. Lieutenant Craig Davis stopped the 2011 BMW after clocking its speed at 151 mph. As Lieutenant Davis moved to intercept, the BMW continued its high-speed journey until the Salina Police Department intervened, stopping it for going 94 mph near the city limits.

The resulting fine for Lieutenant Davis’s efforts alone amounts to $993, and that’s not even factoring in the second ticket from Salina PD.

The agency right now is supportive of legislation which would make operating a motor vehicle at 100 mph or more a crime.

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol