Car Chase Leads to Drug Charges

A Salina man is facing a slew of traffic violations and drug charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit through miles of city streets.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Mathew J. Leach was taken into custody on Sunday night around 9pm after a chase that began in the 200 block of S. Broadway – ended in the 2000 block of S. Ohio following a zigzag pursuit that reached speeds of 70mph.

Sheriff Soldan says a patrol deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in connection to a headlight that was out on his GMC Acadia.

Stop sticks were finally deployed and Leach gave up the chase after driving three miles on four flat tires.

He’s now facing charges that could include flee and elude, driving on a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.