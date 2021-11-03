Car Chase Ends with Arrest

A high speed pursuit ended with an arrest near downtown Salina on Tuesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that about 10am, an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop after he clocked a driver in a 2008 Acura traveling 41-mph in a 30-mph zone on West Bishop.

Police say 28-year-old Kaleb Beaugh then sped up, leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of 65-mph in a residential area. A short time later, Beaugh pulled over in the 100 block of Baker Street and was taken into custody.

He’s now facing charges that could include felony flee and elude, reckless driving and numerous traffic violations. His 27-year-old female passenger was not hurt or cited in the incident.