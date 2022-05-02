Salina, KS

Car Chase Called Off

KSAL StaffMay 2, 2022

Salina Police called off a pursuit after speeds reached 60mph near the aquatic park early Saturday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, around 2:30am an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of S. 5th Street after a driver failed to use a turn signal.

Police say the person sped away in a 1990 Chevy 1500 pickup. The chase was aborted after the driver clocked speeds of 60mph on Kenwood Park Drive and onto Gypsum Avenue.

Investigators were able to contact the owner of the truck and have developed a suspect in the case who could be facing charges for speeding and flee and elude.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

