Car Bought With Fraudulent ID, Found in Illinois

A vehicle bought with a fraudlent ID at a dealership in Salina has been recovered.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Long McArthur Ford reported a 2020 Kia Stinger bought on July 13 was connected to a fake ID. The unknown suspect bought the $48,000 car with a fraudulaent ID out of Texas.

Forrester said police entered the vehicle’s information into an international database, and it was found that the vehicle had been impounded on July 31 at a lot in Calumet City, Illinois, a southeast suburb of Chicago.

Long McArthur is expected to get the vehicle back soon. The suspect has not been identified at this time.