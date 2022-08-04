Salina, KS

Car Bought With Fraudulent ID, Found in Illinois

KSAL StaffAugust 4, 2022

A vehicle bought with a fraudlent ID at a dealership in Salina has been recovered.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Long McArthur Ford  reported a 2020 Kia Stinger bought on July 13 was connected to a fake ID. The unknown suspect bought the $48,000 car with a fraudulaent ID out of Texas.

Forrester said police entered the vehicle’s information into an international database, and it was found that the vehicle had been impounded on July 31 at a lot in Calumet City, Illinois, a southeast suburb of Chicago.

Long McArthur is expected to get the vehicle back soon. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Kansas News

