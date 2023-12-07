Car and Cash Stolen

Authorities are looking for a car thief who grabbed over $2,000 in cash from inside a vehicle before abandoning it.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the owner of a 2005 Ford Focus told deputies he left the car unlocked, with the keys in it and $2,700 in cash inside.

The Ford was discovered missing from the 100 block of N. Main in Falun about 6:30pm Wednesday.

A friend’s call around the same time notified the owner that his car was parked north of town, undamaged but covered in mud on Forsee Road.

There are no known suspects.