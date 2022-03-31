Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 30 °

Car Accident in Salina Injures Two

KSAL StaffMarch 31, 2022

Two people were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 9:25 p.m., a 2004 Mazda RX-3 was at the intersection of Magnolia and Edward when it pulled out and struck a 2019 Ford Edge going west on Magnolia.

Both drivers, a 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Both vehicles had enough damage to be towed from the scene.

The man driving the Mazda was cited for inattentive driving, and the woman driving the Ford was cited for no proof of insurance.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Car Accident in Salina Injures Two

Two people were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a vehicle accident Wednesday night. ...

March 31, 2022 Comments

Car Stolen From Hotel

Kansas News

March 31, 2022

KSU Salina Students Gain Real-World...

Top News

March 31, 2022

Emergency Accident Reporting Plan E...

Top News

March 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Accident in Salina In...
March 31, 2022Comments
Car Stolen From Hotel
March 31, 2022Comments
Rock Shows Coming to Sali...
March 30, 2022Comments
Bowling Big For Littles
March 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra