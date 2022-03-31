Car Accident in Salina Injures Two

Two people were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 9:25 p.m., a 2004 Mazda RX-3 was at the intersection of Magnolia and Edward when it pulled out and struck a 2019 Ford Edge going west on Magnolia.

Both drivers, a 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Both vehicles had enough damage to be towed from the scene.

The man driving the Mazda was cited for inattentive driving, and the woman driving the Ford was cited for no proof of insurance.