CAPS Seeking New Leader

A Salina non-profit that advocates for children is looking for a new leader.

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services Executive Director Lori Blake is leaving the organization to be the business manager and treasurer at a Salina church

The Board of Directors for Child Advocacy and Parenting Services are seeking applicants for the Executive Director position. The required experience and education qualifications include:

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred

A minimum of 5 years of experience in executive management of not-for-profit corporations or public sector human service organizations

Extensive grant writing and non-profit fund-raising experience required

Basic knowledge of accounting principles

Experience in staff supervision and organizational change practices

Successful candidates will have demonstrated strong leadership and communication skills; ability to develop and administer strategic agency organizational plans including financial analysis and fundraising; high ethical standards for administering a human service organization; ability to effectively mobilize a staff of 34 and large corps of volunteers, to work collaboratively with other non-profit agencies and manage a variety of programs simultaneously; and commitment to continued professional growth.

The position is a Full-time, salaried role with a starting wage range: $65,000-$70,000 who reports to the CAPS Board of Directors. Benefits include:

$450 monthly cash stipend for employee health and wellness

SIMPLE IRA retirement 3% match after 90 days

Short-term disability after 90 days

Employee Assistance Program – Ally Health – unlimited telehealth for employee & family; 10 free telehealth appointments for mental health

Employee paid AFLAC (supplemental insurance) after 60 days

Paid time off after first six months of employment including 15 days discretionary leave and 9 paid holidays which are not subject to probationary period

CAPS mission is to improve children’s lives and strengthen families through education, advocacy, and support. CAPS is a local non-profit organization whose six prevention programs and two intervention support programs aim to reduce risk factors associated with child abuse, neglect and exploitation. The agency has a vision to create places where every child can be safe, healthy and strong. Lori Blake has served in this role since March 2015 and has submitted her resignation to pursue other leadership opportunities in 2024. Blake intends to remain in the role through the transition period.

Interested parties can apply by submitting a cover letter, resume and three, non-family references to Christina Trocheck, Board President-Elect, at [email protected] or through indeed.com. Questions may also be directed to her at that email address.

Blake will stay on at CAPS until the succession has been completed.