CAPS Event to Feature Global Keynote Speaker

Reservations are being accepter for the annual Every Child Matters fundraising banquet for Child Advocacy and Parenting Services. The event will be hosted on Tuesday, October 11th, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

According to the organization, this fundraiser enables CAPS to continue creating places for every child to be safe, healthy and strong through their 6 child abuse prevention programs and 2 child abuse intervention programs in Saline, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties.

The featured speaker is Ravi Hutheesing, a highly respected education and cultural futurist. His dynamic professional experience in aviation, musical performance, and cultural diplomacy for the US Department of State, were catalysts in propelling his current mission, Ravi Unites , where, through peer-to-peer interaction, students learn about cultural competence. His efforts to empower students to succeed in unpredictable situations matches perfectly with Bullying Prevention month and the CAPS school based program which focuses on empowering youth to stand up for their peers and practice empathy, kindness, acceptance of differences and respect.

The evening begins with a social hour at 5:30pm followed by dinner at 6:30 pm and then the speaker. Guests can RSVP online by Monday, October 4 at www.capsofsalina.org or by calling the office at 785.825.4493. Tickets are $50/person or $350 for a table of 8.

Due to seating limitations, they ask that adults only attend the event. Make plans to attend today and support CAPS mission to improve lives and strengthen families through education, advocacy and support