CAPS Benefit Auction Moves Online

A Salina tradition rolls on to help kids by raising funds with a fun auction that begins Friday.

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) Mission in Salina is simple: To Strengthen Families and Improve Children’s Lives.” But keeping that promise takes partners and money.

CAPS Executive Director Lori Blake tells KSAL News that with COVID-19 health concerns CAPS had to pivot away from the 4-H Building event and go world wide. Now the team at CAPS is rolling up their sleeves for 50-hour-long online auction to benefit those programs.

The 32nd Annual CAPS Benefit Auction is chalked full of service items, celebrity items, romantic getaways and recreation packages. The auction will start at noon on Friday, February 5 and run through Sunday, February 7. at 2 pm.

You can participate from your car, couch or kid’s athletic event. Register online to get updates about items available including an autographed KC Chiefs helmet, local services, trips, art, Superbowl party food, children’s items and more!

Learn more and register on the CAPS website: www.capsofsalina.org