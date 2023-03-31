CAPS Auction in Motion

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services is kicking off their 34th Annual CAPS Benefit Auction Friday and will close the bidding on Sunday at 2pm.

The auction features a wide array of items, everything from local goods and services, art, trips and vacations, sports and celebrity memorabilia, and much more.

The money raised will help continue the mission for CAPS staff to make visits into homes of struggling families providing legal advocacy, teaching parents family management skills and giving them more tools for their parenting toolbox.

The staff is inviting the public to stop by and view items before bidding, come walk-thru the CAPS office, located at 155 North Oakdale, Suite 200, Friday until 5pm.

Staff members will be on hand to answer any questions about items, auction information, or how to get registered, one of our team is ready to help you!