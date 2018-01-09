Salina, KS

CAPS Auction Event Changing Focus

Todd PittengerJanuary 9, 2018

Some changes are planned for what has been the biggest celebrity and sports memorabilia event of its kind in the area. The 29th Annual CAPS Benefit Auction will be a little bit different this year.

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, is the sponsoring organization. They say this year brings a change moving the focus away from the celebrity autographed items to an event focusing on locally donated items ranging from concert tickets, group dinners, locally donated services, furniture, quilts, baskets, art, trips and more.

The admission is free and affordable lunch is offered by Bill Fekas.  His famous chicken noodles and pulled pork sandwiches are paired with chips, dessert and a drink for the pre-event price for $10.  Without a ticket, lunch can be purchased ala carte.  Ticket sales end 2/1/18.  A kids’ PBJ sack lunch is available at the event for $5.  Other menu items include homemade sugar cookies and pie.

CAPS is a 501(c)3 local, not for profit organization whose mission is to improve children’s lives and strengthen families through education, advocacy and support.  The 2 intervention programs include Chris’s Place – Child Advocacy Center and Ottawa/Salina County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).  The 6 prevention based programs are Happy Bear, Bullying Prevention Education, Parenting Education, Respite Child Care, Family Mentoring and Support and the Saline County School Readiness Project.

Forty percent of CAPS’ $1.2 million budget comes from fundraising and individual contributions making the success of this day vital to the agency.  All services are available to anyone in the community for no charge.

The auction event is at the Saline County 4-H Building from 11 am – 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 3rd.

 

