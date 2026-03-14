Capital Campaign Reaches Phase 4

Building on years of record philanthropic support and tremendous enrollment growth, Kansas Wesleyan is launching Phase 4 of the Power of AND Campaign, continuing a comprehensive effort to advance the university’s mission and invest in the next generation of Coyotes.

According to the school, the goal of the campaign is to raise $13 million by the end of June 2029. If that goal is reached, Kansas Wesleyan would surpass $63 million raised since 2019, a testament to the confidence of alumni, donors, parents and community partners who believe in the university’s momentum and direction.

“Every day at Kansas Wesleyan, the student experience shapes the entirety of our work,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, president of Kansas Wesleyan University. “That’s why it’s vital that we continue investing in every part of our campus – academic, athletic, musical, physical, and spiritual. Our students are whole people, and our mission is to support their growth in all dimensions. Phase 4 of the Power of AND Campaign advances that mission and reflects who we are as a university.”

Phase 4 is, first and foremost, focused on Kansas Wesleyan’s students and their holistic experience. Investments in the sciences, including new equipment, will enhance academic programs and expand hands‑on learning opportunities. Continued growth in campus ministry and the business internship program will deepen students’ spiritual development and experiential learning, preparing graduates to lead lives of meaning, service and professional success.

Athletics facilities will also benefit, particularly at the Graves Family Sports Complex. The Bissell Field surface – home to KWU football, women’s flag football, men’s soccer and women’s soccer – will be replaced, improving safety and performance for multiple programs. The Dale and Marceline Olson Track, home to one of KWU’s fastest growing and most successful programs over the past five years, will also undergo a complete replacement, reinforcing the university’s commitment to competitive excellence.

“We’re pleased to get Phase 4 underway,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “The work accomplished through this phase, particularly in scholarships, facilities, and the endowment, will build on the strong foundation already in place and ensure Kansas Wesleyan continues to serve students with excellence, accessibility and purpose. These investments are about strengthening KWU not only for today’s Coyotes, but for those who will join our community in the years ahead.”

A significant component of Phase 4 will be dedicated to student scholarships, both annual and endowed. Since the launch of the Power of AND Campaign, Kansas Wesleyan has experienced a 32% increase in endowed scholarships, expanding access to a KWU education and helping ensure students from any background can pursue their goals with confidence.

Additional priorities for Phase 4 include strengthening the university’s endowment, deepening efforts in estate planning, and continued investment in the Community Resilience Hub, all of which contribute to the long‑term vitality of the institution and its ability to serve both campus and community for generations to come.

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Photo via Kansas Wesleyan University