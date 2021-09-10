Canton-Galva Too Much for Solomon

For the second straight week, the Solomon Gorillas changed opponents at the last second. This challenge was a bit tougher.

With Canton-Galva and Solomon needing a week two game, the Eagles and Gorillas agreed to move up their week seven game to Friday night. The Eagles dominated from start to finish, earning a 54-6 district victory.

The Eagles blasted the Gorillas with a 32-0 first period. Garrett Maltbie and Tyson Struber both set the tone. Maltbie started things off with a 14-yard TD pass to Struber. Struber followed it up with a big 55-yard score. Maltbie added one more before the close of the first – a 48-yard TD pass to Cason Mastre.

Solomon’s lone score came with 49 seconds left in the half on a run by Dylan Hynes. The feel-good moment was wiped away 14 seconds later by a 59-yard throw by Maltbie to Struber.

Canton-Galva accumulated 319 yards on just 19 plays – an average of 16.8. Maltbie was 6-of-11 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Maltbie added 61 yards and a score on six carries. Struber ran the ball twice for 95 yards and two scores. He also caught three passes for 99 yards and two more scores.

Hynes paced the Gorillas offensively. He was 5-of-15 through the air with 36 yards. He ran 18 times for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Solomon takes on Centre next Friday.

*PHOTOS BY STACEY ZERBE*